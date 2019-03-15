Second Half Run Pushes Tennessee Past Mississippi State

NASHVILLE, TN. (WCBI) — Mississippi State couldn’t hang on in the second half against #8 Tennessee, falling the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinals, 83-76.

Tied at 42 with 14:51 remaining in the second half, three-seed Tennessee outscored the Bulldogs 23-9 in an eight minute span, putting the game out of reach.

The Volunteers controlled the paint throughout the game, scoring 23 second-chance points and 48 points inside.

Aric Holman paced the Bulldogs off the bench, scoring a team-high 20 points on 7-9 shooting (5-5 3PT).

The Bulldogs have lost three straight to the Volunteers.

Mississippi State (23-10) will await its NCAA Tournament destination coming up Sunday.