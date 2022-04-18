Second phase of construction being discussed for Lowndes Co. Sportsplex

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The ground hasn’t been broken for a new Lowndes County Sportsplex, but the second phase of construction is already being discussed.

At their last meeting, Supervisors voted to award a 12.3 million dollar contract to West Brothers Construction to build a new sportsplex west of the Tenn-Tom Waterway.

Preliminary plans call for 8 baseball fields, a playground, a multi-use facility, parking lots, and common areas.

But Supervisors Leroy Brooks and Jeff Smith, who represent Districts 4 and 5, feel that the Sportsplex should have other sports options besides baseball.

Today, the board voted to have the county engineer and architects explore the second phase of development that would provide more inclusive recreation opportunities.

“Cause here’s the reality: numbers show that overall, Black people don’t play baseball and softball as they did in the past, so it’s only 8% of the population in this community is playing baseball, which is Black. Then, what do we do with the other 92% that doesn’t? We have a responsibility – We have an obligation to the community to try and make sure that when we spend taxpayers’ money that money makes an impact on the entire community and not just a portion of that community,” said Jeff Smith, District 4 Lowndes County Board of Supervisors.

The engineer and architect will also discuss the cost of the possible additions. Supervisors have still not determined how they will pay for the first phase of the Sportsplex.