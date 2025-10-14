Second suspect charged in deadly Alabama shooting that killed 2, injured 12

Montgomery, Ala. (AP) — Sources from Associated Press say that a second person has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed two people and injured 12 others in a crowded downtown nightlife district in Alabama’s capital city in early October, police said.

Montgomery police announced Tuesday that Dantavious McGhee, 19, was arrested a day earlier and charged with one count of capital murder, nine counts of assault in the first degree, and three counts of assault in the second degree.

McGhee is the second suspect charged for his alleged role in the Oct. 4 shooting that unfolded just before midnight in a crowded section of the city’s downtown, filled with bars, hotels, and restaurants. Police also arrested an unnamed juvenile on Friday on the same charges. The juvenile’s name wasn’t immediately released.

It was not immediately known if McGhee had a lawyer who could comment for him.

A 43-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were killed, police said. Investigators said they determined that multiple people fired weapons in a crowd just after the Tuskegee-Morehouse College football game had ended blocks away, after a day celebrating the two historically Black schools’ longstanding rivalries. At the time, five of the wounded had life-threatening injuries and seven had non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but they believe the initial gunfire targeted one of the 14 victims, prompting multiple people to pull their own weapons and start firing back. Seven of the 14 victims were under 20, and the youngest was 16. At least two of the victims were armed.

