Second suspect wanted in Columbus homicide captured

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The second suspect Columbus police wanted in connection to a December homicide is in jail being held without bail.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says Damorio Sanchez Price-Ewing, 19, of West Point, was taken into custody in Monroe County without incident.

Ewing is being held in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

He was arrested around 7 p.m. Thursday evening according to Chief Shelton.

He’s facing the charge of Accessory after the Fact.

The charge is in connection to the the December 19th shooting that ultimately led to the death of Xavier Dora, 18, also of West Point.

The shooting happened at an abandoned home on 17th Street South.

Shaquavus White, 18, is charged with Manslaughter in the case.