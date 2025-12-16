Selected MS residents notified for safe room reimbursement grant

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – All Mississippi residents who applied for the Statewide Residential Safe Room Grant Program have been notified if they have been selected for a reimbursement grant, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Those selected will be notified via email from no-reply@my.msema.org with instructions on how to continue the application in Step 2 of the process.

MEMA encourages everyone who applied for the grant to check their email, including the junk and spam email folders.

Applicants who were not selected in the lottery draw will not receive an email.

Selected applicants should not purchase or install a safe room at this stage; no down payments should be made, nothing should be ordered, and nothing should be installed.

Doing so will disqualify them from the program.

Applicants may purchase or install a safe room only after receiving an official approval letter from MEMA.

This reimbursement grant program will provide up to $3,500 to help Mississippi homeowners

install a FEMA-compliant safe room/ storm shelter.

For more information, visit msema.org or call 1-833-592-6362 (MEMA).

