Selectmen Go Digital?

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Selectmen have begun discussions on how to cut back on their paper usage.

In a previous board meeting, Ward 3 Selectman Ken Poole, made known his issues with the mounds of paper surrounding his fellow selectmen.

Today, December 26, the board discussed the possibility of introducing laptops or tablets for use during meetings.

Although some cite transparency of information, cutting back paper use seems to be the common thread between selectmen.

“Some of the selectmen are wanting us to look into digital applications on trying to control the amount of paperwork they use so we’re going to look into what options are available to cut down some of the paperwork,” says I.T. Director Edgar Harris.

According to City Administrative Officer Randy Jones, it would cost around $6,000 to equip the five selectmen.