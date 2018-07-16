Semi flips, spilling 4,000 chickens on to Leake County highway

Chickens are on the loose on Highway 16 in Leake County near Carthage.

Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has reopened west-bound traffic and expects traffic to fully reopen soon.

- Advertisement -

According to crew on the scene, the truck was carrying 4,000 chickens.

The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 16 and 25 in the Wiggins community.

Find the exact location of the wreck, as well as delays at MDOT’s website.

This post contains contributions from our state-wide news partner, WLBT.