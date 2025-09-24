Semi-truck wreck reported between Starkville Highways 389 and 25

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – First responders were busy in Starkville after an 18-wheeler overturned.

The accident happened this morning, September 24, on Highway 82 in the westbound lane between Highways 389 and 25.

You can see the semi truck was hauling various items on its trailer.

Drivers are asked to use caution when driving in the area if emergency lights are seen.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident

Stay with WCBI for more updates.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X