Seminar message says elected officials play role in economic development

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Economic development is a team effort, and elected officials are a vital part of that team.

That was the message at a seminar sponsored by the Golden Triangle Development LINK and Next Move Group in Starkville.

The incentive packages that city and county leaders put together can be instrumental in getting a company to choose a particular area.

Chad Chancellor of Next Move Group said those incentives should be seen as an investment since new companies will be bringing in new jobs and additional tax dollars for local governments.

And even though every situation is different, there are still many similarities.

“What they want to do is go to a low-risk location where they can predict how long it’s going to take them to build a plant. A lot of times it may take two years to build a plant, and that’s fine. They just want to be able to predict that. And they also want to go to places that can provide a quality workforce like you all can do up here in the Golden Triangle,” said Chancellor.

The seminar was held a the Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems on the MSU campus.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter