Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, member of the Judiciary Committee, joins “CBS This Morning” from Washington to discuss Thursday’s highly anticipated hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses the judge of sexual assault in high school. Klobuchar also says she’s “very concerned” about Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s job security.
Home US & World News National Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Senators “shut out” from getting information from Kavanaugh witnesses