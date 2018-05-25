Sen. Hyde-Smith proposes “Gold Star Families Week”

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCBI) – Ahead of Memorial Day, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is proposing a new way to honor military families.

Dubbed “Gold Star Families Week,” the senator’s resolution would preview Gold Star Mother’s Day, which has been observed since 1936.

Currently, there’s no official date dedicated to military families who have lost loved ones.

Hyde-Smith’s proposal would designate the week of September 23rd this year.

S.Res.522 – Gold Star Families Remembrance Week Resolution