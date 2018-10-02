Sen. Joni Ernst on Kavanaugh allegations: “We are innocent until proven guilty”

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss why she is “anxious” to review the FBI findings from the inquiry into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. While Ernst believes accuser Christine Blasey Ford went through a traumatic incident, she says she doubts Kavanaugh’s involvement. Ernst also says the new trade deal with Canada and Mexico is a “great win for Iowa farmers and ranchers.”
