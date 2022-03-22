Senate and House pass teacher pay raise, final step Governor Reeves signature

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Senate previously passed it. The final step is Governor Tate Reeves’ signature.

The raise is the largest pay hike for teachers in Mississippi history and brings their pay closer to the Southeastern average.

The minimum starting pay for teachers will be $41,500. The average salary increase will be just over $5,000.

Under the bill, assistant teachers will get a $2,000 raise.

The new salaries will begin next school year.