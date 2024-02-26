Senate Bill 2715: Proposed bill would move MSMS to Starkville

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A state lawmaker wanted to move the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science to Starkville.

Senate Bill 2715 was a proposal to move MSMS off of Mississippi University for Women’s campus and put it at MSU.

This legislation calls for the state department of education to come up with a plan to present to lawmakers during the 2025 legislative session.

MSMS would be on the MSU campus for the 2026-2027 school year, under this proposal.

Right now, the bill is in the education and appropriations committees.

You can read the full bill here: SB2715

