Senate to debate medical marijuana bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A medical marijuana bill is headed to its first floor vote in the Alabama Legislature as advocates hope to make headway after years of setbacks.

The bill is on the proposed debate agenda in the Alabama Senate.

- Advertisement -

The bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people with a doctor’s recommendation to use medical marijuana for 15 conditions – including cancer, anxiety and chronic pain – and purchase cannabis products at one of 34 licensed dispensaries.

Melson said he was optimistic about the bill’s chances.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)