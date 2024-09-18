Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith provides $10.8 million for Public safety

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is giving a total of $10.8 million to Mississippi law enforcement for public safety.

One of the Departments receiving some of the grant money is the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The grant money is for law enforcement agencies to strengthen public safety through technology and training.

Chief Deputy Steven Woodruff said he hopes the grant makes Clay County citizens feel safer.

“This grant stems from Homeland Security, each year they have a pool of money that can be pulled from local and state departments. We applied for the grant, and we were awarded somewhere between 65-70 thousand dollars this year. A lot of agencies did not get any money this year, so we are fortunate that we got it. It is going to be used for technology equipment to be placed throughout the county to enhance the safety of our citizens”, said Woodruff.

The grant money will also be used to support the hiring of entry level law enforcement officers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X