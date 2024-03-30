Senator Roger Wicker stops at Sprint Mart in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Senator Roger Wicker is making the most of Congress’ Easter Break and making the rounds in North Mississippi.

He made a stop at the Sprint Mart at Holly Hills and Highway 45 in Columbus.

Wicker is running for re-election this year, and handily won a three-way race in the Republican Primary.

Senator Wicker met with managers and the store’s employees, as well as customers.

He said industrial development is important to the area’s economy, but small businesses, like Sprint Mart, are vital.

“It’s actually the heartbeat of our economy. We’re glad when a big automobile manufacturer comes in or, of course, we’re glad to have the Air Force Base right up the road here. But this is the way, really, our economy booms is a small business, people taking a risk, adding on, building over the years, even into the second or third generations,” said Wicker.

Wicker faces Democrat Ty Pinkins in November’s General Election.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X