Senator staying put

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s junior Senator says she is staying put.

Since Donald Trump’s presidential win last week, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith’s name has come up repeatedly as a possible nominee for Secretary of Agriculture.

Hyde-Smith has been a staunch supporter of Trump since coming to the Senate, and is a former Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture.

In a press release Friday

, the Senator said clarified that she is not seeking the job and plans to remain in the Senate.

Calling it an “honor to be mentioned as a potential nominee”, Hyde Smith went on to say, she believes she can be more valuable working on getting a new farm bill passed.

She also said she plans to seek re-election in 2026.