Senior at Noxubee County High School walk the halls to celebrate graduation

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Seniors at Noxubee County High School take a trip down memory lane before starting their first chapter of adulthood.

This morning, seniors walked the halls of BF Liddell Middle School with a chance to see some their former teachers and receive well wishes from the middle schoolers.

It’s the first senior walk by students in the county.

Students also stopped by Earl Nash Elementary school.

Graduation for Noxubee County High School is May 27th.