Senior Games event held in Starkville’s Travis Outlaw Sportsplex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Several Starkville senior citizens compete for fun today.

The Senior Games were held this morning, April 24, at the Travis Outlaw Sportsplex.

Nursing homes from across Mississippi participated in the event.

There were several games to compete in and prizes to win.

The Mississippi Health Care Association also made sure there was food.

The main goal was to make sure everyone had fun.

“We are having the 2025 senior games for Mississippi. We have 20 nursing homes in the state of Mississippi represented, and they are competing and spelling bee, archery, horseshoe, volleyball, and we’re presenting winners,” said MS Health Care Association’s President, Debbie White.

More than 100 people participated in today’s Senior Games.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.