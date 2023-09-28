Seniors in our community explore resources at WCBI Senior Expo

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some of the area’s more experienced residents had a chance to find out more about the resources and services available to them.

The WCBI Senior Expo took over Columbus Place.

Over two dozen vendors were on hand to provide seniors with information on a wide variety of topics from healthcare and health insurance to financial planning, and even special products available for them.

A couple of areas that garnered the most interest were independent and assisted living options and staying healthy.

“We just kind of want to let everybody know that we’re there and try to come to this area to see if there’s anybody that we can help and assist. Home is wherever you are, and what you make of it. People always think about ‘my house is my home’, but where you’re loved; where you’re cared for; where you’ve been taken care of, it can always be home,” said Jason Gann, Generations of Vernon.

“We want to inform them too, that there are many vaccines that you can get at your local pharmacy, and if you’re 65 plus, most of them are covered on your Medicare. These vaccines are not inexpensive; they cost a lot of money, and if you can get something for nothing, you really ought to consider that,” said Bill Griffith, Walgreens in Amory.

The Senior Expo is an annual event presented by WCBI. We’d like to thank all of our vendors and those who came out.

