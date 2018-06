LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – First responders were called to the scene of a serious one-vehicle accident near the state-line Friday evening.

Reports indicate the wreck happened before 6 p.m. near Sudduth and Wheat Roads.

- Advertisement -

The ‘Jaws-of-Life’ were called out to the wreck, but most unconfirmed reports suggest the driver will be ok.

Seen in the picture above, an older-model Toyota Tundra collided with a tree.

This is a developing story and will be updated.