“Service” a theme at Starkville High School Veterans Day observance

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents from Starkville and Oktibbeha County joined students and faculty at Starkville High School to recognize area veterans and active duty military members this morning.

The Starkville High School Band and choir provided patriotic music for the event.

Cadets from the Junior ROTC presented the colors and held a special remembrance for those service members still Missing in Action.

Senior Junior ROTC Instructor Captain Tony Lathon says the program helps shape cadets, even if they don’t pursue the military as a career, by providing structure and a chance to work with others from different backgrounds on an even footing.

Both he and the event’s featured speaker, James Triplett, say it’s an important time to emphasize the concept of serving.

“So, that’s why it’s important for our kids to learn about the history and the different wars, because a lot of them don’t know. A lot of them think it’s just in the books or in the movies, but this is real life, so being a part of this program, they got to see that first hand, and they got to hear the stories of the veterans who may have lost their battle buddies in war.”

“Well, serving, because at some point in this life, that’s what it’s about. And you can get great rewards out of serving. So, the lesson that I hope that they receive from today is that some point, some time in their life, they make the decision to serve.”

This is an annual event at Starkville High School.