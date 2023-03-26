Service members impacted by Friday night’s storms

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- Service members were impacted by Friday night’s ruthless storms.

Some of the heaviest damage occurred along the Highway 25 corridor heading north out of town.

Amory High school and the adjacent National Guard armory had extensive roof damage.

The armory houses the 1st Squadron 98th Cav of the Mississippi National Guard. Commander Lt. Colonel Lee Greco says nobody was using the facility that night.

“Generally we train at Camp McCain,” said Lt. Colonel Greco. “So we move our equipment back and forth from our station in Amory to Camp McCain to train. We don’t expect any significant impact on the actual training mission for us at this time. And fortunately, we were at Camp McCain when the event occurred so all of our soldiers are safe. No injuries to them or their families right now.”

Colonel Greco says the unit was supposed to stay at Camp McCain until Sunday and then return home, but they came back early to do their damage assessments.