Services held for long-time Municipal Court Judge in Louisville

LOUISVILLE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Services were held on June 18 for a former long-time Louisville Municipal Court Judge, David Wilson Jr.

The 82-year-old passed away this past Sunday, June 15.

He served as Municipal Court Judge for more than 33 years.

Wilson retired in May 2022.

The Louisville Board of Aldermen issued a resolution honoring Wilson’s life and service to the town.

