Serving through the season: First responders stay on duty for the holidays

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – While many people are enjoying time off for the holidays, first responders are out in full force helping protect and serve.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says law enforcement, medical personnel, firefighters, and all first responders never stop, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

He says jail staff are also putting in the work to maintain and keep security at the jail.

Hawkins says this is part of the job, but his team is dedicated to serving the community.

“That’s what Christmas is all about, giving back to others and helping people throughout the year,” Hawkins said. “We’re still out in the field working. Here it is, Christmas Eve, and we have a full staff working today just like any other day. We have to continue to provide services for Lowndes County and answer calls for service, and make sure everyone has a safe and happy holiday season.”

Hawkins says the department will be enforcing the law throughout this holiday season.