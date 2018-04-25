Sessions testifies before Senate panel

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee Wednesday afternoon. The topic is the Department of Justice’s budget, but he is sure to face an array of other, unrelated questions, particularly from Democrats.

- Advertisement -

Sessions, who has recused himself from the FBI’s Russia investigation, isn’t recusing himself in the federal criminal investigation into Michael Cohen, the president’s personal lawyer. Meanwhile, Sessions has continued to defend his decision to recuse himself in the Russia probe, even as the president has continued to be critical of him and his DOJ.

“I worry that the walls intended to protect independence and credibility are at risk of crumbling,” Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, said in his opening statement, expressing concern over Mr. Trump’s attacks on Sessions’ DOJ.

Sessions is supposed to testify about his budget request for the Department of Justice for 2019. Here is Sessions’ opening statement, outlining his priorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.