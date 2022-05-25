Set up underway for “Jurassic Quest”

Models of life size dinosaurs are being assembled at the Bancorpsouth Arena

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – It is not every day you see life-size dinosaurs being carted into the Bancorpsouth Arena, but it’s happening.

It is part of the setup for “Jurassic Quest.” The show hits Tupelo this weekend and features life-size dinosaurs, painted and animated.

There is a Spinosaurus, T Rex, and a 50-foot-long Megalodon. There are also opportunities to ride a dino, explore bounce houses and create a dino craft.

Jurassic Quest runs Friday through Sunday at the Bancorpsouth Arena and Conference Center. On Friday, WCBi’s Allie Martin will have a preview. For ticket information, go to jurassicquest.com, or bcsarena.com