Seven Ole Miss students arrested on cyberstalking charges

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- Seven Ole Miss students have been arrested for a cybercrime following an alleged hazing incident.

According to the university’s newspaper, The Oxford Police Department charged members of the Gamma Iota chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity with felony cyberstalking after being accused of harassing a former Pike member.

The hazing victim filed the report in 2020.

Oxford Police was informed about November 2nd report that leaked group messages and social media material.

The fraternity will be suspended until November of 2025.

Each suspect was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.