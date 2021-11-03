Seven people in Louisville in need of a home after house fire

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Seven people in Louisville are looking for a new place to live tonight after a duplex goes up in flames.

Firefighters were called to Mill Street about 10:45 this morning.

Heavy fire was coming from the front of one of the apartments when firemen arrived.

Fire Chief Robert Hutto says everyone got out of the building but two people did go to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

A cause for the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping the people that lived at the duplex, which is considered a total loss.