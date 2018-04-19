Seven people shot in N.C. city, circumstances unclear

Asheville, N.C. — Two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting here, the city’s police say.

Officers were called to the scene at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday, reports CBS Spartanburg, South Carolina affiliate WSPA-TV.

The Asheville Police Department says one person died on the scene and another at Mission Hospital.

Two of the others have life-threatening wounds, police add.

Investigators were working to notify next of kin before releasing the names of the victims killed.

Asheville police say there’s no threat to the public, but information about how the shooting unfolded — including on any arrests — hasn’t been released.

Buncombe County Emergency Management officials say EMS and the fire department have cleared the scene.