Seven teenagers arrested in Starkville for auto burglary in past two weeks

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Seven male teenagers have been arrested in Starkville for auto burglary in the past two weeks.

The ages of the teenagers range from 13 to 16.

Starkville Police Department said one of the teens has been arrested twice during that time frame. All of the teenagers, except for one, has previous arrests for auto burglary.

Starkville Police Department said almost all of the burglaries that were reported were targets of opportunity because the car doors were unlocked.