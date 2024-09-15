Seventh annual Robins Street Art Stroll features dozens of local artists

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Everywhere you looked an artist was sharing their passion with the community.

From the seasoned professionals, all the way down to the fresh-eyed young creators, each artist had a story to tell.

A Tupelo High School student and local artist, Casper White, said her art teacher is the reason she is out here at the Robins Street Art Stroll selling her creations.

“They let Miss Garner have a booth here just for like kids at Tupelo High School in the art department have a chance to experience selling their art, doing commissions, asking for commissions, and handling money with their art,” White said. “Shout to Miss Garner, the best art teacher in the world.”

The works these imaginative artists produced came to life in countless mediums such as painting, woodworking, clay, metallurgy, and so much more.

But the art stroll wasn’t just about how much success one person could see.

Equally important is the incredible growth that can occur when a community of artists comes together.

Susan McGukin, The Robins Street Art Stroll Chairman shares how much the event has grown.

“It started as just a local artist festival, and it was very small in comparison to this,” McGukin said. “And over the years we’ve grown it. And this year we have artists from all over, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, and Indiana.”

Kevin Steele, a local artist describes why these community events are important to him.

“It’s very important,” Steele said. “Like, I am very, very big about community, about getting everybody in an area interacting with each other because we’re all people. And our local community is kind of determined so much more of a life than anything else. I’m having a great time. I’m enjoying it.”

Art cannot survive in a vacuum.

That’s why Ethan Nolan, an attendee, believes events like the Robins Street Art Stroll are important to the Tupelo art scene.

“It’s imperative, like, you’ve got to have outlets for such a small city to, show the artists in the city, you know,” Nolan said. “And I think, with the secret art show and events like this, like, the community really keeps it going themselves, like, our best as a small city to keep the art alive, I feel like.”

This is the seventh year for the Robins Street Art Stroll.

