Several cold fronts to take aim on the region this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: We reached the upper 40s today across much of the region, but a strong cold front will reset our temperatures into the mid-30s Thursday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows in the mid-20s. Calm wind.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the mid-50s. Calm wind.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible after midnight. Lows in the upper-30s. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A strong cold front will push through the region early Thursday morning. This will lead to scattered showers Wednesday night, and much colder air Thursday afternoon. Thursday morning temperatures will remain in the low-50s, but we will be in the low-30s after lunch. We will warm back into the 60s by this weekend, with our next chance of rain Saturday afternoon through Sunday.