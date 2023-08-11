Several law enforcement officers in Tupelo fitted for custom body armor

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 17 law enforcement officers were fitted for a potentially life-saving gift.

The officers were fitted for custom body armor by a representative with Mid South Uniform out of Jackson, Mississippi. The vests were purchased with proceeds from the recent “Blessed are the Peacemakers 5K”.

That event was organized by “Wives of Warriors”, a group made up of wives of police officers from across the region, who support each other, and help those who protect and serve every day.

“I’ve been in law enforcement 29 years and I’ve seen a dramatic change. There’s no respect for us out there now. So, you never know, when you pull a car over what to expect. Have to expect the worst, have to have your guard up at all times. So, the “Wives of Warriors”, this is really great like for small departments that don’t have the funding,” said Belmont Police Chief Donald Thomas.

“It’s important for us to know our husbands have what they need to keep them safe and to come home safely at night,” said Amanda Merrill, “Wives of Warriors”.

The vests should be delivered in about a month to officers who were fitted.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter