Several Mississippi airports receive infrastructure grants

WASHINGTON (WCBI) – Several Mississippi airports received airport infrastructure grants through the Aiport Improvement Program on Monday.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Choy announced that Monroe County Aiport will receive $52,000 for update the airport’s apron.

Booneville/Baldwyn Airpot will receive $91,000 to rehabilitate the airport’s runway, airport and taxiway.

New Albany – Union County Airport will receive $478,00 for rehabilitating the runway’s lighting.

Okolona Municipal – Richard Stovall Field will receive $83,000 to improve airport drainage.

Choy said these grants will help the airports maintain high levels of safety in US aviation.

Click here for a complete listing of grants.