Several MSU fans share their views on the dynamic of athletic teams over the years

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY,Miss (WCBI)-The past few years have brought a change in Mississippi State Athletics.

The name MSU is getting national recognition.

And even though fans are still feeling the schools most recent loss, their looking on the bright side.

Mississippi State athletics has been apart of the national table year after year.

But it hasn’t always been that way. Athletic teams have worked tirelessly ,giving the university a name in baseball, football, and basketball.

Charlie Oyler has been a bulldog fan most of his life and says the perspective of MSU athletics has changed.

” When I had graduated from State, back then it was a great year if we just went to a bowl game or go to the NIT something like that. Now we’re consistently competing at a national level across multiple sports,” said Oyler.

And more fans are feeling the same way.

” Seeing us beat UConn was amazing and just going to the Sweet Sixteen, Final Four, the College World Series this year,” said fan Melanie Moore.

Bulldog fan James Benson says it’s not only the motivation that’s changed- it’s the fans.

“The fan base is becoming a-lot stronger I’ve noticed just in Starkville and on campus. I feel like we are like closer now. The students and all the fans who come for the games, it’s just one big happy family,” said Benson.

Mississippi State University athletics has seen its triumphs and its defeats.

But one thing seems to remain the same…respect.

“People don’t look at Mississippi State as an easy win. They’re not looking at the schedule and going ahead marking it a W. That’s the way it was for a-lot of years,” said Oyler.

Those bulldog fans say they are eager for the upcoming season to cheer on their Dawgs once again.