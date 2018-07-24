Several narcotics arrests made in Lowndes County

Below is a press release from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – On Wednesday July 18th Agents with the Lowndes County Narcotics Task Force and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant at the address of 495 Emerald Drive in Columbus. A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of over one ounce of marijuana and 32 dosage units of alleged ecstasy (MDMA). Agents also recovered two hand guns. Two children were present in the residence as well resulting in additional charges.

Christopher Jackson, 26, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of MDMA (ecstasy), and child endangerment. Jackson was transported to the Lowndes County Detention Center.

Adrienne Graham, 39, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of MDMA (ecstasy), and child endangerment. Graham was transported to the Lowndes County Detention Center.

On Friday July 20th Officers with the Columbus Police Department were conducting a safety check point at the intersection of 18th Street and 7th Avenue North. During the check point a red Nissan Altima pulled through. While talking with the driver an officer could see a plastic bag of marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle. When the driver exited the vehicle, officers saw a plastic bag containing alleged cocaine in the driver’s seat. The driver was placed under arrest and the case was turned over to the Narcotics Task Force.

Lamarcus Davis, 32, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Davis was transported to the Lowndes County Detention Center.

On Friday July 20th the Mississippi Department of Corrections were conducting home checks of probationers in the Columbus area. They went to the address of 3310 John Hancock Drive to check the residence of John Murphy. After knocking on the door, they could see Murphy walk by a window and then saw Murphy running the other direction through the residence. Entry was made and Murphy locked himself in a bedroom. Entry was made to the bedroom and Murphy was found in a bathroom inside that bedroom. Murphy then confessed to flushing methamphetamine while in the bathroom.

Members of the Lowndes County Narcotics Task Force were called to the scene and a search of the residence resulted in the seizure of more methamphetamine, however the majority had been destroyed.

John Murphy, 64, was arrested and charged with violation of probation and felony possession of methamphetamine. Murphy was transported to the Lowndes County Detention Center.