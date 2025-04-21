Several rain chances this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A stalled front and weak upper-level winds will mean several opportunities for rain this week.

MONDAY: The sky will be variably cloudy, warm, and humid with showers and storms likely. Heavy rain is most likely thanks to lots of moisture and slow movement of the storm activity, but a locally strong wind gust or two isn’t out of the question. Thankfully, the severe risk is expected to remain very low.

MONDAY NIGHT: Heavy rain and storms look to weaken, but a few steady showers are likely overnight with lows in the 60s.

TUESDAY: In the vicinity of the stalled front (central MS), additional slow-moving showers and storms may redevelop during the day. Highs will likely hold in the upper 70s thanks to persistent cloud and eventual rain coverage.

REST OF WEEK: Unsettled! While it won’t rain constantly, prepare for a shower or brief storm at just about any time through the end of the week into the weekend. Highs each day will eventually reach back into the low 80s with morning lows in the 60s.