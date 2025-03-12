Several workers injured after a gas leak in Plantersville

PLANTERSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Natural gas escaped from a line after an explosion in Lee County. We are told that workers were in the final stages of fixing a gas leak off of Highway 6 and County Road 660 when the line ruptured.

Several of the workers were injured, and were taken to the hospital. We are told two are in critical condition. The Life Flight helicopter was called to the scene. The area of Highway 6 near the gas leak has been blocked off as crews work to cap the line.

District 5 Supervision Barry Parker said he was in Plantersville when he heard the explosion.

“It sounded like a jet airplane had just landed on the Highway, so by the time I got here, I want to thank all the emergency management people, soon as I got here they started to arrive on site, they were here immediately and I thank them for the urgency they came here, got the two critical evacuated,” said Parker.

Supervisor Parker encourages people to avoid the area until the gas line is capped and that portion of the highway is reopened.

