Severe chance Wednesday brings wind threat back to area
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY:Significant chances for rain Wednesday and Friday contribute to a slight cooling trend over the next few days. Gradual clearing of the skies over the weekend will help usher in highs in the upper 90s.
WEDNESDAY: A semi-linear band of thunderstorms is likely to move through the region during the afternoon hours Wednesday. The primary threats with this severe event will be damaging winds with more isolated chances for hail and the odd tornado. Highs will reach into the lower 90s Wednesday, with lows in the lower 70s.
THURSDAY: Thanks to Wednesday’s storms, the localized injection of cooler air aids in a slightly lower afternoon temperature in the upper 80s Thursday. Lows also drop slightly, into the upper 60s. Skies will be mostly clear, with a small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.
REST OF THE WEEK: We get one more big rain chance Friday before things begin to calm down a bit. Gradually drying skies starting over the weekend will allow for increasing warming to occur, bringing us back into the 90s by Sunday. We prepare for well-above average temperatures early next week, as highs hit the upper 90s. Lows will only marginally increase into the low 70s by overnight Sunday.