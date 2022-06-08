Severe chance Wednesday brings wind threat back to area

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY:Significant chances for rain Wednesday and Friday contribute to a slight cooling trend over the next few days. Gradual clearing of the skies over the weekend will help usher in highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: A semi-linear band of thunderstorms is likely to move through the region during the afternoon hours Wednesday. The primary threats with this severe event will be damaging winds with more isolated chances for hail and the odd tornado. Highs will reach into the lower 90s Wednesday, with lows in the lower 70s.