Severe storm causes flooding and rock slides in NorCal

A severe storm flooded parts of Northern California, including San Francisco, and led to rock slides near Big Sur this weekend. In San Francisco’s West Portal neighborhood, torrential rains overwhelmed intersections and waist-deep floodwaters poured into homes, CBS San Francisco reported.

The storm system will track from the Rockies to the Great Lakes through Monday, the National Weather Service said. The storm is expected to bring heavy snow, gusty winds and hazardous travel conditions.

Storm total snowfall of 4 to 8 inches is expected by Monday evening from North Dakota into north-central Minnesota and northern Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said. Some of the snow will be heavy at times, with accumulations approaching 1 foot over northern Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The storm already wreaked havoc on the Bay Area, with heavy downpours turning garages, basements, living rooms and bedrooms into muddy, sewage-drenched nightmares for many homeowners.

“The storm hit, and the sewers backed up, literally and water just water came cascading out of the drains, cascading down, and nothing could handle it,” Sarah Glover told CBS San Francisco.

The Glovers lost their entire bottom floor to the heavy rain.

Sandbags could not stop water from gushing just about everywhere.

At the height of the storm, the water at 15th Avenue and Wawona Street was thigh-high for some residents. This area was hit particularly hard because it sits at the bottom of four hilly streets.

San Francisco resident Jon Browdy shared a video of water from the roof of a Walgreens street pouring into his backyard. The gushing water leaked into his home and flooded the entire basement.

“It’s frustrating, but it is what it is, nobody got hurt, everybody’s okay,” said Browdy. “It’s just going to cost me thousands of dollars to fix my whole basement. I got to rip the whole thing up.”

The neighborhood came together to mop up the debris Saturday evening.

“I think for the first 50 years that we were here this might have happened three times, not to this extent,” said Marina Simonian of San Francisco. “But in the last six or seven years, it seems like every year it happens and it’s getting worse.”