Severe storms, blizzard conditions affect parts of the United States

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Aside from severe potential in the Deep South, other parts of the country are dealing with significant weather concerns as well.

A significant chunk of the central/western Plains States could experience dangerous fire conditions today, and red flag warnings have been issued for a good portion of Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. A red flag warning can be issued when the air is extremely dry and winds are strong. Strong winds will increase the risk for fires to spread more rapidly, so outside burning is not encouraged.

Into Thursday morning, a severe freeze is likely and damage to vegetation and crops is possible across parts of the central Plains States of Kansas and northwest Missouri. Overnight low temperatures into the 20s are possible.

Blizzard conditions are likely across the northern states of North Dakota, South Dakota, and Montana Wednesday into Thursday. In addition to accumulating snow, blowing snow, high winds, and reduced visibility will be likely.

Besides the severe threat across the Deep South, severe storms could impact parts of the Ohio River Valley Wednesday afternoon and evening as well.

Avaionia Smith

WCBI Weather Intern