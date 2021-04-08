More severe storms Friday night

SUMMARY: Another episode of strong to severe storms and heavy rain is likely from Friday evening through early about sunrise Saturday. All modes of severe weather are possible. Conditions will settle down by midday Saturday. Quiet weather can be expected to carry over into Sunday.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear during the evening some clouds filling back in late. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light southerly winds 2-6 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low 80s with SSE winds 10-15 mph. A few showers and storms are possible during the afternoon. Higher odds of scattered storms will return by the evening hours. Large hail could become an issues with some of the storms Friday evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT-SATURDAY MORNING: Clusters of rain and storms will develop Friday evening. Data suggest that they’ll eventually merge into some sort of squall line that will then march from NW to SE across the area. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, flooding rain, and isolated tornadoes are all possible. Be sure to have a way to get warning information since most of this will occur during the overnight hours. Lows will be in the low 60s.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: Drier conditions take over. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

