Severe storms likely tomorrow afternoon and evening

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: An active weather pattern arrives late tonight with severe weather becoming likely tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. A couple storms may be severe after 2am. South winds 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain: 60%.

WEDNESDAY: Occasional showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Severe weather is likely. Highs in the low-80s. South winds 5-10 mph with gusts over 30 mph. Chance of rain: 100%.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am. Some storms may be severe. Lows in the low-50s. South winds 5-10 mph before midnight, then becoming northwest. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of rain: 70%.

SEVERE THREAT: Showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, and a few storms may be severe. Severe thunderstorms are likely tomorrow across the region. By sunrise tomorrow morning, we will be monitoring a complex of strong thunderstorms racing into the Deep South from eastern Texas. This line will contain the primary threat of widespread severe weather. Scattered thunderstorms are also expected ahead of the line of severe weather. These storms will also contain a risk of severe weather including tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts. A few tornadoes may be particularly strong and intense. As always, have a way to receive severe weather warnings throughout the day and evening. We will keep you advised on the latest updates via our live coverage as tornado warnings are issued within the WCBI viewing area.