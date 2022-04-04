Severe storms possible late tonight and early tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It was a beautiful day with highs in the low-80s, but thunderstorms are on the way.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy early, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4am. Some of the storms may be severe. Lows in the mid-to-upper 50s. Variable winds, 5-10 mph. Chance of rain: 100%.

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms before 12pm, then decreasing clouds. Some storms may be severe. Afternoon highs in the low-70s. Variable winds, 5-10 mph with gusts over 20 mph. Chance of rain: 100%.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-60s. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives in the region Wednesday afternoon and evening. This second wave of thunderstorms may also contain severe weather, including damaging wind gusts over 70 mph. After Wednesday, our weather will calm through the rest of the weekend. Our next chance of rain will arrive next Monday.