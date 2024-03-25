Severe storms possible Monday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Monday will be an active weather day across NE MS. A system in the central US will drag a cold front through the area after sunset. A line of thunderstorms will accompany the front as it passes. Before the storms arrive though, wind gusts during the day could exceed 40 mph. When the storms finish, our weather will quiet down for the remainder of the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloud cover and a slight uptick in humidity will prevent temperatures from dropping too much tonight. Expect lows around 53°.

MONDAY: Gusty winds will be the focus of the day before storms arrive in the evening. Non-thunderstorm winds will be sustained 20-30 mph and gusts could exceed 40 mph. In the evening, a line of storms will move into the area from west to east. Here are some estimated times of arrival for the storms: along the I-55 corridor around 7:30-8:30pm, the US-45 corridor around 10-11pm, and western Alabama around 12am. The main concern with this line of storms will be damaging winds, although an embedded tornado cannot be ruled out. Regardless of strong winds, rain will amount to 1-2″. Because this will be a nighttime event, stay weather aware and wait for the storms to pass your area before going to bed. High: 69.

MONDAY NIGHT: Storms will be clear of the area by 3am. Lingering showers will remain possible until sunrise Tuesday morning. Low: 57.

TUESDAY: Skies will partially clear behind the cold front. Temperatures will rise into the low-70s in the afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK: After an active start to the week, the weather will stay calm through next weekend. High temperatures will dip into the mid-60s on Wednesday and Thursday, before rising into the 70s and approach 80° for next weekend.