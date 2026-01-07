COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Severe threat for Friday with a Level 2 Risk. After the cold front moves through, highs will be back into the 40s by Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: The morning hours will have dense fog with high temperatures in the afternoon in the upper 60s. Heavy cloud coverage is expected, but we will see some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon. Enjoy the dry day before rain chances return tomorrow evening.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Fog is possible in the morning hours again with lows in the 50s overnight.

END OF WORK WEEK: By Thursday evening rain will return with the main chances for storms on Friday. Looking at Friday, our entire coverage area is currently under a LEVEL 2 (slight) RISK. Showers are possible in the morning, but most severe potential will be in the afternoon into the overnight hours. Timing is still a little uncertain. The main threat is damaging winds. It can not be ruled out that a thunderstorm could have some spin and produce a short lived tornado. Stay with WCBI Weather for updates as we continue to track this event out.