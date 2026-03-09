Severe Threat for Monday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Monday and Wednesday both present opportunities for severe weather in our area. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

MONDAY: We have a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather today for most of our area, with a Level 1 risk for our far northern counties. Some light rain will fall during the morning hours, before we see storms develop and push into our area during the early afternoon. Storms will continue into the evening hours. The primary concern is large hail, although damaging winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the upper-70’s.

TUESDAY: A few light showers will be possible throughout the day, but no severe weather is expected Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the 80’s.

WEDNESDAY: A Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather is in place for Wednesday. A frontal boundary will approach during the afternoon hours, bringing a line of showers and storms that will impact NE MS and W AL through the evening hours. As of now, all modes of severe weather look to be possible. We’ll have more updates through the coming days. High temperatures will be in the mid-80’s, with lows in the mid-40’s.