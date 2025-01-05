Severe threat for Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The moisture and clouds continue to increase through the overnight ahead of storms on Sunday. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side, so we are under another severe weather risk with the storms on Sunday. The extremely cold air moves in for the rest of this week!

TONIGHT – We’ll continue to see an increase in cloud coverage through the rest of this evening with a few scattered showers developing across the area overnight. We’ll see temperatures drop into the upper 30s and low 40s tonight.

TOMORROW – We will start off our Sunday morning with overcast sky conditions and a few scattered showers throughout the region ahead of the main line of storms that will move through tomorrow evening. The main line of storms will push ahead of a strong cold front near sunset and will work its way eastward through the later evening hours. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side, so we are split between a level 1/2/3 risk for severe weather. The main threats with this system are strong winds, hail, and a tornado can not be ruled out. Be sure to stay safe and be weather aware tomorrow!

NEXT WEEK – Behind Sunday’s cold front we will see the coldest air of the season starting to quickly rush in for the rest of this week! Overnight lows drop into the low 20s with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s for the start of the week!